Glenn A. Earney

10/22/25-09/08/21 Proud WW2 Veteran Married Donna in 1945.
Glenn and Donna enjoyed 74 years of marriage. They had two sons, Gregg and Douglas. Glenn was proceeded in death by Donna; parents: Donald & Evelyn; siblings: Robert, Donald, & Mary; son Gregg & great-grandson Erik. Survived by: sister Vicki; son Douglas(Gayla) grandsons Matt & Bradley; Gregg’s loving wife Coralie; grandchildren Christopher, Jenny-girl(Jason), Cary(Dawn); great-grandchildren Victoria(Timothy) & Samuel(Kieran). A private family service will be held. Special thank you to family, friends, Hospice, and all the caring neighbors that brought such joy to Glenn.
