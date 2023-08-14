Gilmore “Gilly” Lee

Gilmore “Gilly” Charles Lee, 92, of Red Wing, died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Welch with Rev. CJ Boettcher officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
