Gerald Stensland

Gerald Ordean Stensland, 89, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 19, 1932, in Jewell, Iowa to Abel and Helen (Mattson) Stensland. He graduated from Bricelyn, MN High School and then served in the US Army from 1953-1954. On May 3, 1958, he was married to Mary Benson at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. He worked for Meyer Industries for 40 years and also was in partnership with J and G Enterprises. He was a member of United Lutheran Church and the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post#54. He enjoyed golfing, having coffee with the guys at Randy’s and in his early years spending time at the family cabin that he built near Cumberland, WI.
Gerald is survived by his wife of Mary of 63 years; three children, Wes Stensland (Sherrie) of Nelson, WI, Mike (Sherri) Stensland of International Falls and Diane (Doug) Tembreull of Red Wing; one grandson, Derek Tembreull and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert and one sister, Delores Wuerflien.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Justin Boding officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
