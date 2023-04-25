Gerald “Jerry” Skog

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley
Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Sibley and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Dakota, Goodhue and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and
Stearns Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
.Wednesday afternoon through the end of the week, daily light rain
chances are expected for most of the region. However, forecast
precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause
rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or
continue falling from their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 683.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 683.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.4
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...
Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing
and Hastings begins flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.9
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 04/18/1952.
&&
