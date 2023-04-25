Gerald “Jerry” Skog

Gerald Gustfa Skog, age 77, of Ellsworth died on Saturday 22, 2023 at his residence. Jerry was born on April 29, 1946 to Fredrick and Minnie Skog in Red Wing, MN. He attended Ellsworth High School graduating with the class of 1964. Jerry furthered his education at Vo-Tech learning the art of Welding. He owned and operated his own Welding business for most of his life. On July 4, 1970, Gerald married the love of his life, Carol Herbst. Their union blessed them with three sons, Nathan, Adam and Alex.

Jerry loved to be outdoors, he was an avid hunter and angler. He also really enjoyed going for long motorcycle rides, snowmobiling, and tractors. Jerry was a very social person, always wanting to spend time with friends and family whenever the opportunity came. Jerry was a loving father and husband and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his sons: Nathan (Jenny) Skog, and Adam (Amanda) Skog; his sisters: JoAnn (Mic) Russell, and Annette Waltz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; son, Alex Skog; parents, Fredrick and Minnie; brother, Edwin Skog and brother-in-law, Ronald Waltz.

A Service for Jerry was held on April 28, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth. Burial was at St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery in Ellsworth.

Services are entrusted the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-273-4421

