Gerald “Jerry” Duane Mewhorter, 87, of Red Wing, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Mayo Clinic, St. Marys Hospital. He was born January 5, 1934, in Red Wing, to Milton and Edna (Lehman) Mewhorter and graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1952. He attended the University of MN and enlisted in the US Navy, serving as an Electrician Mate First Class from 1952-1956, until he was honorably discharged. On March 31, 1956, he was united in marriage to Louise Much at First Lutheran Church. He was employed with Red Wing Potteries from 1956-67, as a plant supervisor; Friedrich-Willys Zumbrota and Farmington Plants as a manager of manufacturing from 1967-1979 and finally, retired from Rivera Cabinets, where he worked as a plant manager from 1979-1999. Jerry was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and also belonged to the VFW, American Legion and the Izaak Walton. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling and golfing. He is survived by his wife, Louise of Zumbrota; daughter, Vicki (Mike) Steier of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Sheena and Shelby and great-grandson, Jayden. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Luverne (Shirley) Mewhorter and Clarice (Don) Frank and a son, Daniel Mewhorter. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, followed by a private family service with Rev. Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54 or the Izaak Walton League of American Red Wing Chapter-16. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Gerald “Jerry” Mewhorter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
34°F
Clear
48°F / 34°F
12 AM
34°F
1 AM
32°F
2 AM
31°F
3 AM
31°F
4 AM
30°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.