Gerald Dicke

Gerald Paul Dicke, known as “Frank” to many of his friends thanks to his old CB radio handle, 64, of Red Wing, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester.
He was born May 5, 1957 in Red Wing to Leonard and Burnetta (Kleiber) Dicke. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1975 and went on to Austin Vocational Technical School in 1977. Following school, he worked on the family farm for several years. In 1989, he started work as a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza in Red Wing. His working years were cut short when he was in a car accident in 2019. While he healed from the injuries of the accident he never fully recovered and thereafter resided at the Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
In his younger years he was active in 4H and the FFA. He had an interest in local and family history. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially those attended by all his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Dicke of Litchfield and Ken (Sheila) Dicke of Red Wing; 5 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Epilepsy Society at https://www.aesnet.org/ or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
