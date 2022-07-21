George Willis

George Edward Willis, 91, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing. He was born September 12, 1930 in Red Wing, to Christ and Helen (Wolpers) Willis. He grew up in Red Wing and attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1948. He married Laura Barringer in 1956 and they later divorced in 1972. George worked at the Conoco Station from 1946-1998 and bought the station in 1960. In 1970, he bought a second station at Main and Potter and a bulk oil business. In 1979 he married Marion Campbell. He was a member of Northwest Petroleum; Indianhead Motorcycle Club; Chamber of Commerce, serving on the board of directors; Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight); 60 year member of Leo C. Peterson American Legion Post 54; 50 year member of DAV and United Commercial Travelers. He served on the Red Wing Human Rights Commission and was a life-long member of Church of St. Joseph, where he volunteered and served as a mass coordinator and an usher. George was chosen the WCCO Good Neighbor award in 2005 and the 1991 Jaycee’s Distinguished Service Citizen. He was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross, donating 70 gallons in his lifetime. After his retirement in 1998, he worked part-time for RW Chrysler and Ford (now House) for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; daughter, Patricia (Pat Ryan) Willis; two sons, Mark (Lisa Denk) Willis and Steven Willis; grandchildren, Matthew (Andra) Willis, Ana Willis; great grandchildren, Aiden Nichols, Jackson Blue and Natalee and Emily Willis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Christ L. Willis and a sister, Louise Enberg.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father James Notebaart presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
