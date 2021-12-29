On December 20, 2021, George E. Morgan IV was chosen by God to join him in heaven and leave behind his earthly burdens.
George was born on May 16th, 1989, in Hastings, MN to George and Andrea Morgan. He lived in Cottage Grove as a toddler, then moved to Rockledge, Florida for a short time with the family. He also lived, until the age of 15, in Green Bay, WI and then moved to Frontenac, MN. Over the years, he also lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Marinette, WI and eventually Minneapolis, where he resided at the time of his death.
George was a welder by trade and had also obtained a certification as a food service manager. At the time of his death, he was living and working in Minneapolis. George found great pleasure in sports and was uncanny in his athletic skill. He enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and softball, as well as fishing. Video games were also a favorite pastime, along with listening to the bands Sevendust and Korn. Reading was a deep passion from childhood, with Vince Flynn being one of his favorite authors. He had plans to return to college and major in marine biology.
George’s true light came out when playing the role of uncle to his nephews and nieces, whom he cherished. He loved spending time with family – especially when celebrating holidays and birthdays. Any family gathering was something George looked forward to, where he liked to share silly stories and practical jokes on anyone and everyone.
George is survived by his father and stepmother, George (Sue) Morgan III, of Hastings; his mother and stepfather, Andrea (Mark) St. Laurent of Algoma, WI; his sisters, Elaine Morgan (Dan Christenson) of Red Wing, and Rachel Morgan of Green Bay; also, stepbrothers, Chet (Effie) Forsberg of Fort Collins, CO, Chris (Amanda) Forsberg of Chanhassen, Cameron (Carly) Forsberg of Hastings, and Ben (Melinda) and Lee (Caress) St. Laurent of WI; in addition, he had 10 nieces and nephews, and other extended family.
A Celebration of George’s life will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings.
George had struggled most of his life with anxiety, depression and addiction. If friends are so inclined, please consider a donation to MN Adult and Teen Challenge.
George will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
The Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings is serving the family. Visit www.HastingsMnFuneral.com to sign the tribute page and view the memorial video.
