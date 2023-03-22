Geoffrey Johnson

Geoffrey Barns Johnson, 76, of Red Wing, died Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home. He was born January 31, 1947 in Red Wing to Lloyd “Noisy” and Lucille “Lucy” (Falls) Johnson. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1965 and went on to St. Cloud State where he earned a B.S. in teaching. After graduating he taught 3rd grade for the Litchfield School District for 13 years. He later moved back to Red Wing where he first sold office equipment and later worked as a casino manager for Treasure Island for more than 20 years. On January 28, 1985, he married Kathy Seymour, and the couple raised two sons. They later divorced in 2009.
Geoff loved sports. He was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball, and baseball. He went on to play college basketball and later coached high school ball while at Litchfield. In his young adult days, he played baseball and softball in various local leagues, and was a terrific bowler. Watching sports was one of his favorite pastimes, and he would often be one step ahead of the play-by-play analysts on TV. With his enthusiastic personality, he would have made a fantastic sports announcer.
Geoff loved his family. He enjoyed making people laugh and was a gifted story teller. He filled every family gathering with great stories and amusing one-liners. He was very proud of his sons. While they were growing up, he did everything he could to support their interests and to attend all of their games and events. He loved sharing a meal with his grown sons and tracking their progress in their respective professions. He also knew his way around the kitchen, and his homemade pizza was legendary.
Geoff was gentle and kind to others. His faith guided him, and he loved the Lord throughout his life. Despite health setbacks, his spirit remained vibrant and steadfast.
He will be missed by many, including his sons, Adam (Amanda) of Eden Prairie and Aaron Johnson of Red Wing; grandchildren, Dominic, Larissa, and Domarco Johnson; brothers, Jon “Brad” (Kris) Johnson of Northfield, and Joe (Lynn) Johnson of Red Wing; sisters, Jotsie Johnson of Red Wing and Char (Kerby) Rigelman of Frontenac; and his beloved dog, Lily. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Christ Church of Old Frontenac, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
