Geanna Mae Austin, age 87 of St. Croix Falls, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Geanna was born on January 5, 1935 to Roy and Geneva (Davidson) Raechke in Red Wing, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Roy Austin on December 3, 1965. Their lives were blessed with four children: Roy, Dianna, Lance, and Lenny.
Geanna was a very straight forward strong woman who loved her family and friends and her chocolate and black labs. She enjoyed driving bus for the Ellsworth School District for over 30 years.
Geanna will remain in the hearts of her loving children, Roy (Glenda) Smith, Dianna Smith (Dee Andrews), Lance (Jocelyn) Austin, and Lenny (Rhonda) Austin; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy; and parents Roy and Geneva Raechke.
A funeral service will be at 2:00pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home 130 N Grant St. Ellsworth, WI 54011. A visitation will start at 1:00pm until the start of the service. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-273-4421
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.