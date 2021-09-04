Gayle Siewert

Gayle A. Siewert, 66, of Red Wing, died Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at the Lake City Care Center after a courageous and short battle with ALS.
Gayle was born April 28th, 1955, in Red Wing, to William and Frances (Jablonske) Siewert. She graduated from Red Wing Central High 1973. Gayle lived in her family home throughout her life until her recent move to the Lake City Care Center, October 2020.
She worked various jobs many of you might recall her as “The Garden Center Lady” at Kmart and most recently at Walmart until illness took her away from a job she so loved.
Gayle was a beloved Auntie, Great Auntie and Sister. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and most recently as an usher. She spent a lifetime involved and volunteering with: Red Wing VFW, member 40+ years and was VFW Auxiliary past President, RW American Legion and most currently Lake City American Legion member for 50+ years and was past President, Pocahontas member 40+ years and was past Leader and the American Cancer Society Mississippi Shuffle where she participated and helped organize many of the events for 30+ years.
Gayle had a tremendous gift of gab and could bring a smile to anyone’s face!! She made friends with anyone she came in contact with. Her loving and giving heart was endless… family came first and foremost she was a #1 fan always on the sidelines and in the bleachers with her sister to watch endless sporting events and soccer games, she attended many proms, school functions, concerts and graduations, and was a very proud Godmother to her Kaden and spoiled all of her family endlessly. Her niece, nephews and the many great nieces and nephew’s were truly the highlight of her life, along with extended fur family she helped take care of as well.
A huge part of Gayle’s life was spent traveling to her father’s World War II reunions all around the U.S. that she faithfully continued up until Covid. Along with the annual trips for 20+ years to Cranberry Fest and Chicago for the annual Neil Diamond Birthday events and Las Vegas with her mother, sister and dear friends until her sisters passing, most recently to her beloved Treasure Island Home. Gayle had a passion for all things Casino and Bingo related along with her dear friends, Bingo partner’s and casino family, they were all a huge part of her many smiles, joy and life.
Survivors include her brother; Glenn (Annie) Siewert of Hager City; Niece, Monica (William) Root of Red Wing; Nephews, Scott (Mandi) Boldt of Red Wing, Wade (Sheryle) Boldt of Red Wing; grand-nieces/nephews and great-grand niece, Mason (Moriah) Root, Nelson Root, Madison Erie, Kaden Erie, Brady (Brynlee), Kaylie and Misty Boldt, Mariah and Chenoa Vagt, Bruce Warnke, Kayson Morseth, Ashley (William) Saucier, Aurora Boldt and Honorary great-grand niece, Tori Huppert.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; William and Frances Siewert, sister Gloria Boldt and two grand-nephews, Cody Boldt and Austin Erie.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Red Wing Hospice or ALS Association of Minnesota. Funeral arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences can be sent at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
