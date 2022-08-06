We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Angeline. He is survived by family members: brother Craig Weber (Bonnie), sisters Sandy Richter (Roger) and Janet Rigelman (Ron), nieces and nephews, and so many friends.
He was born in Red Wing, Minnesota, on May 28, 1947, and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, Red Wing High School, and graduated from Southwest State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business.
Gary worked as an automotive parts salesman and eventually started his own successful business, United Supply Company, in this field. Gary was always a very persuasive person; always a salesman.
Gary became a paraplegic after an automobile accident in 1965. The accident encouraged him to become a wheelchair marathon racer, and he won a few races. He spent many years training around the Lake Como area and met many wonderful people in his endeavor.
He participated in many paraplegic studies and greatly enjoyed the programs and challenges. He encouraged many other paraplegics to broaden their goals. Gary advocated for people with disabilities and was on a number of boards of companies, including the State of Minnesota Council on Disability, to promote awareness.
Gary loved vacationing in Hawaii. That was the highlight of his life. He also owned a classic car and was a member of the Minnesota Street Road Association and the Red Wing Bearing Burners. His favorite was the MSRA Back to the 50’s annual event.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Courage Center or the Sister Kenny Institute.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2:00pm at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm.
