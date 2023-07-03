Gary D Price

March 6 1947 - June 2 2023 Gary Don Price, 76, passed away on June 2, 2023, at the Lubbock University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Born March 6, 1947, in McCamey, Texas to Willie and Daisy (Bloodworth) Price, he was rooted in the Robert Lee-Silver, Texas area. He attended Casper Wyoming High, and after graduating, Gary attended an automotive school. In 1968 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served his time as a gunner in Vietnam.
On April 6, 1969, Gary married Margaret Goelz, and they were married 38 years before her passing in 2008. This union was blessed with four children. Later, Gary met Sharyn Clough, and on Oct 31, 2016, Gary and Sharyn were married.
Gary, along with his first wife Margaret, enjoyed hosting foreign exchange students throughout the 1990’s and early 2000’s. They also were coordinators for the EF exchange student program for the Red Wing, MN High School. They hosted students from all different countries. Belgium, China, Columbia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland. Other things Gary enjoyed doing was playing guitar, sketching, putting model cars and trucks together, and spending the mornings down at the local coffee shop in Robert Lee with his buddies.
Gary was an expert mechanic at the SB Foot Tanning Company in Red Wing, Mn for 38 years. Not long after retirement, Gary packed up and moved back to his roots in Texas.
Gary leaves cherished memories with his family: Wife Sharyn Price of Robert Lee, TX, Daughters Lora Price of Red Wing, MN, Amanda Price of Chaska, MN, Martha (Biswajit) Panda of Burnsville, MN, and Son Matthew Price of Farmington, MN. 10 grandchildren Jared (Morgan) Price, Tarryn Lund, Tianna Price, Kayla (Bryce) Tschumper, Elizabeth Anderson, Reece Price, Riley Price, Mira Panda, Diya Panda, and Rohan Panda. Two step-grandchildren Destiny Kay and Zach Dahm. 5 great-grandchildren Silas Price, Akai Lund, Sorin Price, Afton Tschumper and Althea Price. 2 step great-grandchildren Roshon and Nasirah, along with two stepsons Kirk and Forrest Dahm of Wisconsin.
Other family members include brothers Eddie Price of Littleton, CO, and Jeffery Price, sister Cindy LittleSun of Plano, TX, and brother-in-law John (Teresa) McCurdy of Robert Lee, TX. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents Willie and Daisy Price, his first wife Margaret Price, and one sister Jamie McCurdy
Memorial Service will be held at the: Anderson Event Center at Anderson Tower View, 163 Tower View Drive Red Wing, Minnesota 55066.
July 22, 2023, Service begins at 1:00p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking is at the Sculpture Garden and follow the path to the barn.
The family asks if any monetary gifts be given in memory of Gary to send them to Fort Chadbourne in Bronte, TX, at 651 Fort Chadbourne Bronte, TX 76933
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.