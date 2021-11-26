Gary Christiansen

Gary Roy Christiansen, 81, of Ellsworth, died peacefully, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1940, in Red Wing to Reynold Thuman and Hattie (Jaquith) Thuman. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1958. On July 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Helen “Louise” Quist at the Salem Lutheran Church in Maiden Rock. He began his 33-year career with the Minnesota Department of Transportation building the Eisenhower Bridge and several other bridges in St. Paul and surrounding areas along with other construction projects. In 1991, he and Louise moved to Texas where he worked for Superconducting Super Collider in Dallas. In 1994, they moved to Chicago where he started employment with Fermilab and then Argon Labs. He then worked at Kajima International as a safety engineer, which is an architectural and engineering construction company where he helped restore the Chicago Opera House and did aerial lifts on skyscrapers downtown Chicago to renovate electrical units. His job took him to Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and lastly to Alhambra, California. In 2007, they moved back to Ellsworth. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Society of Safety Engineers and the Civil Air Patrol, where he reached the rank of lieutenant. He taught many classes on safety engineering for building construction and OSHA regulations. He volunteered for Faith in Action and the American Red Cross, where he taught classes and was a blood donator. He also was actively involved with the Boy Scouts and was a 4-H leader. He enjoyed golfing, deer hunting, traveling, theatre, playing any type of games and spending as much time possible with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife, Louise of 62 years; three sons, Todd (Rosie) Christiansen, Randy Christiansen and Troy (Lynn) Christiansen; six grandchildren, T.J. (Britney), Tom (Michelle), Jared, Elliot, Ethan and Mackenzee Christiansen; seven great grandchildren, Kaylyn, Peyton, Jayden, Adilyn, Connor, Cal and Kennedy; one brother, Brad (Mary Jo) Christiansen, one half-brother, Eric Thuman, four sister; Rose Christiansen, Sheila (Pete) Pechacek, Gracie (Mike) Lubich, Hope Matthews and half-sister, Sherly Thuman, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roy; one sister, Sarah Schuck and two nephews.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. Burial will be at the Trenton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent in Gary’s name to Faith in Action or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
