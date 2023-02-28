Garland Ray Bradley, Jr. 68, of Red Wing, died peacefully, Monday, February 27, 2023, at his son’s home in Welch, surrounded by his family. He was born March 1, 1954, in Burlington, Iowa, to Garland and Mary Jo Bradley. Gar spent his life in Minnesota and worked as an auto mechanic. He enjoyed racing cars, mud-bashing trucks, riding his motorcycle, watching Formula 1 Racing on Sundays, building models and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sons, Trevor (Danielle) Bradley of Hastings and Keenan (Noley) Bradley of Ellsworth; 3 grandchildren, Thor Bradley, Jr., Trevor Bradley, Jr. and Willow Faye Bradley and 2 brothers, Tim and Mark Bradley. He was preceded in death by his son, Thor Bradley; his parents and siblings, Marla and Todd. A visitation for Gar will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. at Prairie Island Community Center. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Garland Bradley, Jr.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
34°
Cloudy
37° / 19°
7 PM
33°
8 PM
33°
9 PM
32°
10 PM
31°
11 PM
32°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.