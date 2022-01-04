Gale Coplan

Gale Robert Coplan, 81, of Red Wing passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
He was born November 19,1940 to Frank and Helen (Knadle) Coplan. He attended schools in Watertown, SD and graduated in 1958. He married Patricia Wilson and they had two children, Kimberly Kaul and Kevin (JeriLyn) Coplan. They later divorced. At the time of his death, he was married to Janet (Nelson).
Gale worked most of his life as a salesperson for General Trading Company which later became Carquest. While he lived in Red Wing, his family would say he was more up to date on current events in Watertown, SD than the local events. His hobbies were genealogy and staying connected with extended family. He was also known to be a great storyteller.
Gale is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Kim Kaul; son, Kevin (JeriLyn); step-son Dale Anderson; granddaughter, Kassidy (Marcus) Dodge; granddaughter Savannah Kaul (fiancé Jason Cysiewski); step-granddaughter Catherine (Dave) Armstrong; step-grandson Kegan (Stefanie) Kaul; great-granddaughter, Lyla Dodge; step-great grandchildren Chase and Ariel Armstrong, sisters Joyce Olesen, Joanne Ries, brother Gary (Mary Jo) Coplan, brother-in-law Wayne Nelson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Coplan; first wife, Patricia; brother Gene (Ruth) Coplan; brothers-in-law, Donald Oleson and James Ries, mother-in-law, Eileen Nelson and son-in-law, Georg Kaul.
Per his wishes there will not be a memorial service. He will be buried at the Grover Cemetery in South Dakota at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.