Gail Marie Hayes, age 72 of Ellsworth, WI, passed away June 7, 2021 at Ellsworth Health Services. Gail was born May 24, 1949 in Red Wing, MN to John and Avery (Gwilt) Hayes. She grew up in Diamond Bluff, WI, and graduated from Prescott High School, with the class of 1967. Gail worked at Riedell Shoe Company for 40+ years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed her work at Riedell Shoe and the friendships gained.
In quiet times, Gail enjoyed reading, feeding and watching the birds. Her heart was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She especially cherished her time with her nieces and nephews. Resilient, strong and courageous, Gail was a two-time cancer survivor and an inspiration to those around her.
Gail is survived by her brothers, Jon (Mary) Gwilt and Allen (Peggy) Hayes; sisters, Irene (Richard) Ahlers, Marcine Christiansen, Barb (Charles) Jones and Sherry Chandler; sister-in-law, Stacey Hayes; nephews: Jim Crockett, Jeff Chandler, Travis Jones, Jacob and Joshua Gwilt; nieces: Dawn Cripe, Kari Daleiden, Amy Fanslow, Melissa Coleman and Laurie Crockett; along with other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Avery Hayes; and brother, Roger Hayes.
A Funeral Service honoring Gail’s life will take place 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 130 N Grant St., Ellsworth. A Visitation will be held starting at 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Trenton Cemetery. Pallbearers assisting with the services will be: Charles Jones, Travis Jones, James Crockett, Jeff Chandler, LeRoy Daleiden and David Nesteby. In remembrance of Gail, memorials are preferred to the Shiner’s Hospital.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth (715) 273-4421. www.oconnellbenedict.com
