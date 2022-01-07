Gail Byrne, age 98, of Red Wing, died Friday, January 07, 2022 at the Woodbury Health Care Center. She was born February 20, 1923 in Foley, MN to Martin and Sophy (Nelson) Okerson. Gail was the granddaughter of Swedish immigrants. She grew up in central and northern MN. Some of her fondest memories growing up were when her family lived in Blackduck, MN. She graduated from Aitkin High School, St. Olaf College in Northfield with a BA degree, and Winona State University with a MA degree. On July 2, 1949 she married John “Jack” Byrne in Greenville, MS. They moved to Red Wing in 1950. Gail was a middle school and high school English teacher in Sydney, MT, Goodhue, MN and Red Wing, MN. She served as a civilian employee of the United States Navy in Seattle, WA during World War II. She retired in 1985 as a Vice President of Citizen’s Security Mutual Ins. Co. During retirement Gail and Jack travelled extensively within the U.S., as well as trips to Western Europe and Central America. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, in Red Wing for over 70 years, where she also served as a school teacher, helped with funeral lunches, and later as a chairperson on the finance committee. She is survived by her sons, Blaise (Debbie) Byrne of Woodbury, John (Kim) Byrne of Red Wing and Barry (Laurie) Byrne of Chatfield; eight grandchildren, Cassie, Alex, Chris (Erin), Allison, Taylor (Shelby), Erin, Breanna and Isaiah; two great grandchildren, Max and Bennett; five nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Boyd (1935) and Don (2005), her husband, Jack (2013) and son, Brendon (2003). Mass of Christian burial will take place 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father James Notebaart presiding. Masks are recommended. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Masks recommended. Memorials are preferred to The Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing, St. Joseph’s Indian School (Lakota Indian School), P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100, or donor’s choice. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Gail Byrne
