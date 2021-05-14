Frederick Urich

Frederick Sylvester Urich “Akicita Ohitika”, 85, of Prairie Island, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1935, in Prairie Island to Elizabeth Wells-Walker. Frederick graduated from Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, South Dakota. He served in the US Army as an Airborne paratrooper from 1954-1957. Following his discharge, he lived in California before moving back to Minnesota eventually resettling back to Prairie Island where he lived out his retirement serving as a Prairie Island Veteran Honor Guard. Frederick operated a successful business aptly called Urich Masonry which included brick and block work, masonry and concrete for many years. He was so popular he even built custom fireplaces for Vikings Football players. Frederick was well liked in Indian Country and was instrumental in passing his knowledge to the 4 generations below him and throughout the people whose hearts he touched. So much so that he was adopted into the White Earth Tribal Nation where he had a home on the lake as well.
Fred is survived by his six children; Fredrica (Mark) Rhoades, Melanie (Ronald Bau) Urich, Tracy Urich, Shawnté (Jason Aw-Yang) Urich, Chelsea (Jhony) Macea-Urich and Clayton (Amy) Tix; 42 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; and relatives Floyd Wells, Doreen Hagen, LaVita Wells, Janice Wells, Sheri Black Tail Deer, and Sophie Wells plus many other relatives near and far. Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Walker, and sisters; Yvonne Baker, Geraldine Walker, Betty Russell, and Edythe Pacini.
A walk-in procession will occur at 11am at the Tipsy Turtle and a public walk-through visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. May 18, 2021 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Masks and social distancing are required. A private service will be held at the Center with burial at the Church of Messiah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Prairie Island Veterans Fund. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
