Sept. 17, 1953
-
Nov. 26, 2021
LAKE CITY, Minn. - Frederick Mohn, 68, Lake City, Minn., died Friday, Nov. 26, in Lake City.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Red Wing, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City. The Rev. Tim Ehling will officiate. A luncheon will follow at Goodhue (Minn.) Lion’s Club. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Masks are required. Memorials are preferred to the church or Goodhue Lion’s Club.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
