Frederick M. Pfeiffer

Frederick Martin Pfeiffer, 85, of Red Wing, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on January 17, 1937, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Fred and Rieta (Bachmann) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1955, then attended Mankato State University, earning a business degree. On December 21, 1958, he was united in marriage to Gwen Jones in Lake Crystal, Minnesota. Working in the banking industry, he and Gwen lived in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. In 1988, they moved to Red Wing, where they had lived in the past. Gwen passed away on October 30, 2005.
Fred was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Red Wing Lions Club, and the Masons. Besides having an avid interest in computers and technology, he was a ham-radio operator for many years. In his later years, Fred met Karen Galvin; together, they enjoyed watching sports, spending time with their dogs and cat, and traveling and wintering in Arizona.
Preceded in death by his wife and parents, Fred is survived by his special friend, Karen; three children, David (Catherine) Pfeiffer, Mary (Josh Berg) Pfeiffer, and Daniel (Emily) Pfeiffer, along with three grandchildren, Harrison, Alexander, and Kate Pfeiffer.
A private family service will be held, with burial at the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Lions Vision Foundation. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.