Francis George Lutz, 87, Red Wing, died Tues., Oct. 19, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. He was born Nov. 21, 1933 in LaCrosse, WI and attended school there. He met Darlene Jones in Hastings, and they were married Nov. 27, 1985. She passed away July 9, 1986. He worked as a bartender at several places in the area and was also a security guard at SB Foot Tannery. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed feeding squirrels, playing cards at Marie’s and meeting new people. He is survived by 2 children, Gregory Michael (Michelle) Savino, Jr. of Diamond Bluff, WI and Veronica Theresa Savino of Austin, MN; 5 grandchildren, Nina, Lauren, Justin, Amanda and Stephanie and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be 1 hour prior. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Francis G. Lutz
