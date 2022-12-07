Francis “Fritz” Oscar Anderson

Age 83 of Red Wing, Minnesota went home to the Lord on October 27th, 2022.
Preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Olga Anderson of Brandon Minnesota.
Fritz had a long and successful career in the finance industry and was an entrepreneur in the golf wear business. He enjoyed golfing and was a member at Hazeltine, Los Colinas and Red Wing country clubs. Survived by wife Jean of 66 years, son Todd (Lori) Anderson, daughter Linda (Vern) Draeger and son Kevin (Shelly) Anderson, grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth Anderson, great grandchildren Olivia and Wyatt and sister Nancy Johnson.
A visitation for Francis will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Boulevard NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418, followed by a service of remembrance at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Sunset Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Giving Ministries, PO Box 241145, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
SUNSET
612-789-3596
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.