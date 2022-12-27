Frances Bastel Worden was born May 30, 1924 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Harriet (Martinson) Bastel. She was a 1942 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. After graduation Fran worked at Red Wing Shoe Company. She then worked at the Winslow Shipyard in Seattle, Washington until her marriage to Donald Worden on June 13, 1945 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. After staying home to raise her children, she worked at PPG Industries in Red Wing and at the River Peddler antique shop in the St. James Hotel. For the past forty years Fran wintered in Naples, Florida, where she passed away on December 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly Voshmik, and son Spencer Worden. Survivors include her daughter Sherry (Jim) Folkerds; grandchildren Serianne (Nico) Entel, Matthew (Amanda), Michael (Yehsica), and Daniel (Heidi) Folkerds; great grandchildren Felix and Clara Entel, Khaleesi, Mathis, Mikayla, and Theo Folkerds; and special friend Dr. Ralph Rayner. A family graveside service will be held in the Spring. Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
Frances Worden
