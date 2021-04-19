Franny Johnson Hayman passed away April 14, 2021, in Mendota Heights, MN. She was born June 15, 1923 to Arthur and Alice (Gordon) Johnson. She was a lifelong resident of the Red Wing, MN area. Franny was married to Wilbur Hayman for 62 years. They had two children: Son Daniel Hayman (Kathleen) and daughter Jean Hayman (Scott).
Franny completed her registered nursing degree at St. John’s Hospital in Red Wing in 1945, and continued to work as a nurse in the Red Wing area until her retirement.
Fran lived a full life, benefiting others through her nursing.
There will be no formal ceremony, but a celebration of Fran’s life this summer.
