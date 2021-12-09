Fr. Ken LaVan

Kenneth G. LaVan passed away on Nov. 12th, 2021. Born in Red Wing Sept. 23, 1932. Following elementary school at St. Joseph’s in Red Wing, he attended Bethlehem Academy in Faribault where he played varsity football, basketball, and baseball all four years. He was inducted into the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame. Completing seminary education at Nazareth Hall and St. Paul Seminary, LaVan was ordained February 23, 1958, beginning fifty-six years of ministry in several parishes in the Twin City area. Of special note: ten years working 4th and 5th steps for AA, ten years celebrating Mass for visiting National Football league teams. In retirement, he assisted at various parishes including St. Olaf in Minneapolis, St. Ambrose in Woodbury, Holy Family Maronite in Mendota Heights. Hobbies: all sports, swimming, fast pitch softball, world travel, bowling, skiing, golf, and working out at the club.
Preceded in death by father, Eldon John LaVan, Mother Ellen Patricia Ryan, sister Kateri LaVan O.P., sister Jan Fraser Kosec. Survived by nephew Michael Fraser (Lori), grandnephews Josh and Jacob Fraser. Niece, Sue Ellen Weyer (Andy), Brother-in-law Buzz Kosec. Best Friends: Fr. John Forliti, Fr. Ray Monsour and Alex Falk.
A private Funeral service was held on Dec. 11th, 2021. Condolences to the family may be sent to Mueller Funeral Homes, St. Paul, MN.
Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Academy student scholarship fund, Faribault, MN.
