Florence Marie Lind, 93, of Red Wing, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Elysian Senior Homes – The Bluffs of Lake City. She was born in Ellsworth, Wisconsin on November 28, 1927 to Barney and Marie (Fountain) Steiner. She attended schools in Pierce County. On July 6, 1948, Florence was united in marriage to Millard Lind. She worked at Busy Mart and the Koehler Book Store. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph. She enjoyed playing games, cards, bingo, and scrabble.
She is survived by one son, Stephen Lind of Red Wing; two grandchildren, Matt (Kathi) Odenbreit and Jillene Saumweber; three great-grandchildren, Julia and Emma Saumweber and Hunter Odenbreit and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard; three brothers, Walter Steiner, Howard Steiner, and Jim Sands; and two sisters, Edna Stotz and Beverly Sands.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Red Wing. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
