Ferman Farndale Featherstone, 97, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on January 27, 1924, to John “Harvard” and Helen M. (nee Bryan) Featherstone. He grew up on the family farm and attended Red Wing High School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict, working in the Japan motor pool. Following his military discharge, he returned and farmed for many years.
Ferman was a born farmer that appreciated his hands to work the land. He enjoyed photography, astronomy, reading, trains, feeding birds and listening to classical music. In his early years, he started recording the a.m. and p.m. air temperatures and daily precipitation- a commitment he kept until recently. He loved reading maps and amassed an amazing map collection. He was an avid reader of history books and in 1976, he visited Great Britain to see Hadrian’s Wall and Featherstone Castle. He relished in sharing his home, farm, and his well-loved homemade “Ferman’s Bread” that he made for family gatherings and for on-site Featherstone Pottery events.
Ferman is survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Margaret (Howard) Ottoson, Alice (Jerry) Larkin and Helen Louise Featherstone and two brothers, Bryan (Marjorie) and Tom (Zeita) Featherstone.
Private family burial will be at the Hope Cemetery in Featherstone Township. Arrangements are provided by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
