June 13, 1949 - July 1, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - Fay Kells, 74, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, July 1, in her home from lengthy battle with dementia.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. The Rev. William Klavetter will officiate.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.