Evelyn P. Meyer

Evelyn (Evie) Meyer, 91, went home to Jesus on Thursday January 6, 2022 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born in Featherstone Township on February 17, 1930 to Fred and Anna (Strusz) Dicke. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hay Creek MN. She attended Immanuel parochial school and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1948. On August 22, 1951, she married Russell Meyer. Together they farmed in Belvidere Township and raised their 6 children.
She was active in St. Peter’s church throughout the years. She loved her flower beds and mowing lawn, and was an avid reader, puzzler, and card player. She was a natural at mothering and grand-mothering.
She leaves behind Tim of Topeka KS, Rick (Rita) of Savage MN, Nancy Kohrs (Duane) of Lake City, Pat Beckman (Mel) of Oxnard CA, Randy (Donna) of Lake City and Judy Keeler (James) of Rochester MN. While she loved her children, her 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Also surviving are 6 siblings and spouses: Arlene Hadler, Alvin (Grace) Dicke, Lois (Stan) Klair, Ruth (Myron) Alms, Glenn (Janet) Dicke, and Lloyd (Mary) Dicke as well as brother-in-law Paul Meyer. She joins in heaven her husband Russell and brother Leonard.
Memorial services will be Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 pm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Belvidere. Visitation will be at Mahn Funeral Home Anderson – Peterson Chapel in Lake City from 4-6 pm on Friday January 14. The service can be viewed on Mahn Family Funeral Homes Facebook page shortly after the service is over. She gifted her body to medical education at Mayo Clinic Rochester MN. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Lutheran Hour Ministries, Lake City Ambulance Service or Goodhue First Responders. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
