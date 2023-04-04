Evelyn Elna (Jorgensen) Sweasy passed away at home on March 23, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born in Red Wing August 20, 2023, the daughter of her French mother Suzanne (Berthe) Jorgensen, a WW I bride from Paris, and her father George C. Jorgensen, a Red Wing native of Danish descent. Evie spent her entire life in Red Wing, was graduated from Red Wing High School and from Grinnell College in Iowa. Her independent and adventurous spirit took her on many travels during her college summers, when she worked at various western National Parks, and with Pan Am Airlines in Florida. She loved to be outdoors, whether swimming, biking, hiking, or gardening. She was a lifeguard at the Red Wing pool, and a member of the synchronized swimming team in college.
After the war, she met and married William D. Sweasy with whom she shared 44 happy years before his death in 1991. Together they enjoyed many outdoor activities and adventures with friends and family, locally and abroad. In all seasons they could be seen biking, hiking, skiing, or skating. Most of all they enjoyed spending summers with their family at their cottage in Wacouta. Evie also accompanied her husband on numerous travels around the world. Somehow, in the midst of their active lifestyle, they managed to raise seven children.
Evie understood and felt the value of community and gave generously of her time and resources to support Red Wing and our natural environment. She was an avid supporter of the Cannon Valley Trail, YMCA, Minnesota Arboretum, Sheldon Theatre, Anderson Center, and many other efforts to support the history and community of Red Wing. Evie will be missed by her friends, and the family whom she left behind including Suzanne Blue, Carolyn (Robert) Hedin, Janette Sweasy, William (Carol) Sweasy, Melissa (Dave) Donkers, and Barbara Haroldson who died later on the same day in California. Her husband and her son, George Sweasy, preceded her in death. A private celebration of Evie’s life will be held at a later time.
