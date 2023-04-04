Evelyn Elna (Jorgensen) Sweasy

Evelyn Elna (Jorgensen) Sweasy passed away at home on March 23, 2023, at  the age of 99. She was born in Red Wing August 20, 2023, the daughter of her  French mother Suzanne (Berthe) Jorgensen, a WW I bride from Paris, and her father  George C. Jorgensen, a Red Wing native of Danish descent. Evie spent her entire life  in Red Wing, was graduated from Red Wing High School and from Grinnell College  in Iowa. Her independent and adventurous spirit took her on many travels during her  college summers, when she worked at various western National Parks, and with Pan  Am Airlines in Florida. She loved to be outdoors, whether swimming, biking, hiking,  or gardening. She was a lifeguard at the Red Wing pool, and a member of the  synchronized swimming team in college.

After the war, she met and married William D. Sweasy with whom she shared  44 happy years before his death in 1991. Together they enjoyed many outdoor  activities and adventures with friends and family, locally and abroad. In all seasons  they could be seen biking, hiking, skiing, or skating. Most of all they enjoyed spending  summers with their family at their cottage in Wacouta. Evie also accompanied her  husband on numerous travels around the world. Somehow, in the midst of their active  lifestyle, they managed to raise seven children.

Evie understood and felt the value of community and gave generously of her  time and resources to support Red Wing and our natural environment. She was an  avid supporter of the Cannon Valley Trail, YMCA, Minnesota Arboretum, Sheldon  Theatre, Anderson Center, and many other efforts to support the history and  community of Red Wing. Evie will be missed by her friends, and the family whom she  left behind including Suzanne Blue, Carolyn (Robert) Hedin, Janette Sweasy, William  (Carol) Sweasy, Melissa (Dave) Donkers, and Barbara Haroldson who died later on  the same day in California. Her husband and her son, George Sweasy, preceded her in  death. A private celebration of Evie’s life will be held at a later time.

