Eunice Ann Leander, 90, of Red Wing, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at St. Crispin’s Living Community in Red Wing, Minnesota. She was born April 8, 1931, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Tenny and Dorothy (Orton) Larson and graduated from Onamia High School. On November 28, 1952,she was united in marriage to Robert Leander. Robert’s career led them to live in several places throughout the years, including the Twin Cities, Colorado and Ohio. Robert passed away in 1988 and after a time, she moved back to Minnesota, where she chose to be near her brother, Grant Larson, in Red Wing. Eunice was a member of First Covenant Church in Red Wing. She was a talented quilter and also enjoyed painting, crafts and visiting with her neighbors. She is survived by her 3 sons, Richard (Barbara) Leander of Aurora, CO, Robert (Susan) Leander of Lakewood, CO and Randall (Robyn) Leander of Littleton, CO and one granddaughter, Mandaryn Leander of Colorado Springs, CO and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald, Wayne and Grant Larson. Memorial service for Eunice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at First Covenant Church in Red Wing. A luncheon and social hour will follow the service. Burial took place at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Onamia, MN. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Eunice A. Leander
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
46°F
Showers in the Vicinity
46°F / 45°F
11 AM
46°F
12 PM
48°F
1 PM
49°F
2 PM
50°F
3 PM
50°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.