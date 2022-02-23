Eugene Leise

Eugene Donovan Leise, 87, passed away on February 18, 2022, in Red Wing, MN. Gene was born on December 31, 1934, in Hartington, Nebraska to Joseph W. Leise and Agatha Marie (Becker) Leise. Gene grew up on the family farm just outside of Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1952. After high school, Gene attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas for two years before enlisting in the Army. Gene was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for two years. After leaving the Army, Gene completed his degree at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1959.
After graduation, Gene rekindled a romance with a high school classmate from Hartington, Jeannette (Jean) Frances Arens. Jean and Gene were married on November 25, 1961, in Hartington, and lived in Omaha, where Gene had taken a position at Western Electric. In 1963, Gene accepted a position with Jostens, Inc. and relocated to Owatonna, MN. Gene remained with Jostens the rest of his working career, relocating to Telford, PA in 1967, and then to Red Wing in 1977, where he stayed.
Gene loved living in Red Wing and was very involved in a number of organizations in the community including St. Joseph’s Church, the Red Wing Country Club, the Elks Club, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Red Wing Ambassadors, Philosopher’s Club, and the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center. After retiring from Jostens in 1993, Gene and Jean enjoyed many interests including traveling, golfing, boating, and spending time with family and friends.
Gene is survived by his 5 children: Ann (Steve) Fonfara, Philip (Heidi) Leise, Carla (Brett) Carver, Jim (Michelle) Leise, and Joe (Jody) Leise, and 12 grandchildren: Christi, Matt, and Kat Fonfara; Noah and Julia Leise; Brooks and Siena Carver; Elise, Jonah, and Reyana Leise; and Jackson and Jedrek Leise. Gene is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jolene (Becker) Leise and Charlotte (Brummer) Leise, both of Hartington, NE, and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Arens of Hartington, NE, and James Hall of Kennewick, WA. Gene was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jean, in 2017, his older brothers Harold and Ralph Leise, and his two older sisters, Elaine Leise and Monica (Mona) Loberg.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, and at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Joseph or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Potter Ridge, who made him feel welcome and comfortable the last several weeks of his life, and to Brighton Hospice for their care and compassion.
