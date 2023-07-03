Erwin Arnold Poncelet, age 77, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home in rural Pine Island. Arrangements have been made with Mahn Family Funeral Home - Mahler Chapel in Pine Island. Visitation to be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Pine Island United Methodist Church. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the church with the Reverend Tony Fink officiating, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the church service in the church Fellowship Hall, with a committal service following the luncheon at the Berne Cemetery, Dodge County, Minnesota.
Erwin Poncelet was born on June 11, 1946, in Zumbrota, Minnesota to Arnold and Lois (Figy) Poncelet, the first of three children born to the couple. He grew up around and in the town of Pine Island, moving to the farm in 1963, and graduating from Pine Island High School in 1964. While in high school, he was active in the Pine Island FFA Chapter, auditioning and being selected for the National FFA Band, and earning his National FFA Farmer Degree. Over the many years on the farm, he milked cows, raised cash crops, and raised Hereford beef cattle along with his father and mother. The farm remained in the family until it was sold in 1995 after the passing of both his parents.
He joined the Minnesota National Guard during the Vietnam Era, completing his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was honorably discharged after serving a total of six years with the Infantry Unit in Red Wing.
Erwin married the love of his life, Theresa “Terry” Sigrist, on July 19, 1969, at the Pine Island United Methodist Church, remaining a member there for the duration of his life. Erwin and Terry were blessed with 53 years of marriage and two daughters, Michelle in July 1973, and Rebecca in December 1974.
Erwin, along with his father Arnold, purchased a bulk milk route in 1971, running the business together until Arnold’s retirement in 1991 due to health issues. He continued running the route before selling it in September 1997 after 26 ½ years of ownership. After this, he went to work for the Woodruff Company in Rochester, Minnesota as a route delivery driver for 16 years, took on various odd jobs for a couple years, and eventually spending the past several years working part time at Progressive Tool and Manufacturing in Pine Island.
He was a man of many talents and enjoyed many hobbies. Among his favorites were being a member of the Zumbro Valley Classic Iron Tractor Club and the Missabe Railroad Historical Society. He was an avid woodworker, enjoyed nature and feeding his songbirds, camping in his travel trailer, taking trips, and spending time with family and friends.
Erwin is survived by his wife of 53 years, Theresa “Terry”; daughters Michelle Poncelet of Pine Island and Rebecca “Becca” (David) Gersch of Saint James, Minnesota; and grand-cats Joplin, Gettysburg, Bella Boo, and Savannah Gersch. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Ilka Poncelet of Denver, Colorado; one brother-in-law, Duane (Patricia) Sigrist of Maple Grove; three nieces Ellie Byers, Emmie Bolin, and Heather Breyer; three nephews Roger Rodenz, Benjamin Sigrist, and Adam Sigrist; and two aunts, Alice Timm of Missouri and Arleen Sperry of Owatonna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Lois; sister Jeaneen Ryks; brother Gary Poncelet; father and mother-in-law Allen and Marian Sigrist; brother-in-law Douglas Sigrist; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
