Ernest F. Hase, age 87, of Hager City, Wisconsin passed away on October 16, 2022 at the Terrace Senior Living in Cannon Falls Minnesota. Ernest was born August 25, 1935 to Ernest and Vera (Holmberg) Hase in Lund, Wisconsin. On August 8, 1960, Ernest married the love of his life Georgia Champion. This marriage blessed them with four children: Cindy, James, Rhonda and Ernest (Toad). Ernest served in the Army from 1958-1964. After that, he was a plant Superintendent at Red Wing Industries. Then he retired from Red Wing Malting both in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Ernest was always an avid lover of the outdoors. He spent his years at their home called “Windy Acre Game Farm” raising exotic birds like different breeds of Pheasants, Grouse, Waterfowl, Peacocks, Quail and many other birds and eventually shipped all over the country! His love of wildlife did not stop there. He spent a lot of time creating art through his taxidermy. He also had a love for his pets that he had through the years. You could also find him enjoying the day outside with his beautiful flowers and his gardening. With mowing his “Parklike” lawn which he always took great pride in. He was a jack-of-all-trades man. His family and friends will remember him as a man of “LOGIC” with a brilliant sense of humor and love for the people around him.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Georgia. Their children: James, Rhonda (Mike) Johnson and Ernest (Toad) J. Hase. Sister-in-law Joan Doherty. Sons-in-laws: Mike Becker and Mike Johnson. Siblings: Eugene (Helen) Hase and Joe Hase. Sisters: Charlotte Borst and Susie Siewert and Brother-in-laws James Halverson and Leonard (Reid) Miller. 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Ernest H. and Vera Hase: Daughter Cindy Becker: Brothers: Robert, Ronald, Thomas, Howard and infant Neil Hase and Sisters: Shirley Halverson and Mary Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:30-2:30pm with a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm with Military Honors on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home: 130 North Grant Street, Ellsworth, Wisconsin 54011.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-273-4421
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.