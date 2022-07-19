Erika Wells

Erika April Wells, Zintcala Lowan Win “Bird Song Woman”, 40, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in St. Paul.
She was born April 25, 1982 in Minneapolis to Randy DeFoe and Karen Wells-Defoe. Growing up she was crowned the Vietnam Veteran Princess of 1993. In 2001, She graduated from Red Wing Central High School. Erika enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and expressing herself through writing. She loved being a mother to her two daughters and a grandmother to her 3 grandchildren. Family was important to her and she cherished the time spent with relatives and friends.
She is survived by her daughters; Precious (Steven) Frazier and Eden Wells-Koob; grandchildren, Roman, Marcella, and Elias; siblings, Rosalind (Eric) Walker, Madeline Wells, Katherine Wells, Alex Wells; uncle, Dwight Wells; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Erik; mother, Karen Wells-Defoe; father, Randy Defoe; grandparents, Gertrude and Wallace Wells, Sr. and Linda and Wallace Wells, Jr.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center with visitation beginning Monday, July 18 at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until the time of the service on Wednesday. Procession will begin at 3 p.m. from the Tipsy Turtle. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
