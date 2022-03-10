Eric Hildebrandt

Eric John Hildebrandt, 56, of Red Wing, passed away with his loved ones by his side after a 10-month battle with a stage four glioblastoma on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Long-Term Care Center at Northfield Hospital in Northfield. He was born July 27, 1965 in Faribault to Wallace and Doris (Ganske) Hildebrandt. He graduated from Kenyon High School and went on to attend Austin Vo-Tech where he earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics. He started working at Plainview Implement and later went on to Larson Tractor and Implement, now known as MN AG Group, where he worked for 31 years. On January 25, 1991 he married Laurie Schmidt at St. John’s UCC in Nerstrand and they made their home in Red Wing. He was a member of New River Assembly of God and taught Wednesday Night Kid’s Club. He was also a Cub Scout Leader for pack 32. He loved to stay busy working and spending time with his family. He was a giving, kind and compassionate person to the end. Eric is survived by his wife, Laurie Hildebrandt of Red Wing; sons, Paul of Red Wing and Jordan (Karissa) of Lakeville; mother, Doris Hildebrandt of Kenyon; brother, Kevin (Renee) Hildebrandt of Kenyon; 5 sisters, Kim (Julie) Hildebrandt of Faribault, Lori Hildebrandt of Faribault, Lisa (Tim) Smith of Glidden, Iowa, Beth Manges of Albert Lea, and Jill (Ed) Becker of Dundas; 12 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew; father-in-law, Rodney (Carol) Schmidt of Red Wing; mother-in-law, Joanne Hamberg of Mondovi, Wis., and sister-in-law, Lisa Schmidt of Red Wing. He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Hildebrandt; nephew, Aaron Schuster; father-in-law, Jerry Hamberg and brother-in-law, Ray Manges. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at New River Assembly of God Church in Red Wing with Rev. Tom Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Eric Hildebrandt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
24°
Partly Cloudy
26° / 9°
7 PM
23°
8 PM
22°
9 PM
21°
10 PM
20°
11 PM
20°
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.