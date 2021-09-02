Eric A. Aalgaard

June 4, 1957 - Aug. 22, 2021
Eric Allan Aalgaard, age 64 of Red Wing, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 am at Urland Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls, with visitation from 10-11 am at the church pavilion. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Masks are required indoors.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home in Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com
