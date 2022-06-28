Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA RICE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.