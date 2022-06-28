THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
412 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN ISANTI RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE,
RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
