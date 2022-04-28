Betty Scheuer, 78, died Monday April 11, 2022. Betty was born April 21, 1943 in Buffalo, NY. She married Kenneth Scheuer on April 28, 1962 in Buffalo, NY. Together they moved to Red Wing, MN. Later she moved to Largo, FL where she retired. Betty is preceded in death by husband Kenneth and brother Jack Sayers. She leaves behind 4 children Wanda Redding (Rick Fox), Karen (Jerry) Kolk, John (Joanie) Scheuer, Ron Scheuer, also many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be June 17, 2022, 5-8 at Colvill Courtyard in Red Wing.
Elizabeth “Betty” Scheuer
