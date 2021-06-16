Eileen P. Neste

Eileen P. (Seim) Neste of Red Wing, MN, age 84, passed away on Monday, June 14 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, surrounded by loved ones.
“Phyllis” Eileen was born May 1, 1937 to Iver and Sophie Seim, and grew up in Finley, ND. She attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND where she was president of her sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics.
Eileen’s first job was teaching Home Ec in Fergus Falls, MN, and she met Lee at a dance in North Dakota. They were married on August 6, 1961 and began their life together in Park River, ND where she worked with Lee at Melvin’s Store for Men. In addition to raising their three sons, she was a substitute teacher and enjoyed activities including gourmet dinner club, curling and square dancing. She joined the P.E.O. Sisterhood, from which she recently received her 50-year member pin and was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.
In 1996 the Nestes sold their business and moved to Red Wing, MN to purchase the Yankee Peddler Men’s Store in the Historic St. James Hotel. Eileen was an accomplished seamstress and did alterations for menswear as well as special occasion dresses. Eileen was a member of United Lutheran Church and the American Association of University Women. She was a volunteer for the T.B. Sheldon Theatre and enjoyed many performances there. She recently received an award for 3,000 hours of volunteering for the Red Wing/Mayo Clinic at the gift shop and assisting with the new mothers’ class.
Often referred to as the “other” Martha Stewart, Eileen loved to decorate and was famous for both her cooking and baking. She was a proud Norwegian who mastered traditional Scandinavian favorites including lefse and had a talent for rosemaling. Music and dancing were also passions, and she was inspired by a diverse variety of genres. She enjoyed camping with her brother Rick’s family, fishing at their cabin on Big Chetac Lake in Wisconsin, and she treasured visits with her sons at their homes and her sister Lois’ farm.
Nothing gave Eileen more pleasure than being together with friends and family for holidays and other events. She had a magical ability to make even ordinary occasions special and was legendary for her entertaining skills. Eileen will also be remembered as a supportive friend and
someone who took interest in others. Perhaps most of all, Eileen’s legacy will be her sense of humor which was with her to her very last day.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents Iver and Sophie Seim and her brother Rick Seim. She is survived by her husband Lee Neste, sons Scott Neste of Tacoma, WA; Brian (Brady Byrd) Neste of Portsmouth, NH and their children Rachel and Dennis Byrd; and Brent (Kyle Aure) of Red Wing, MN. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Lois Ann (Alan) Bruce of Wheaton, MN, sister-in-law Janet (Rick) Seim of Burnsville, MN, and Aunt Lucille Ness of Bismarck, ND and cousins whom she adored. She was a very special auntie to her nieces Laura (Chris) Opsahl, Julie (Trevor) Cronk, Paul (Deb) Seim and Anna (Chris) Stangeland and her great nieces and nephews. Eileen was also a second “mother,” “grandma” and “auntie” to many others including dear friends of her sons.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN. A live stream of the service will be available on the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
