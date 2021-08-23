Edward Wallace Jefferson, age 51, of Prairie Island, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home. He was born September 3, 1969 in Minneapolis, to Edward and Barbara (Owen) Jefferson. He grew up in Wayzata until his mother died when he was 14. At that time he moved to Prairie Island with the Owen family. On October 28, 1988 he married Tina Campbell. He attended automotive school at the Red Wing Vo-Tech. He owned a remote control shop in Hastings called Fast Eddies RC Warehouse. He loved cars and racing his RC cars. He was a big sports fan, especially football and the MN Vikings. Ed was an expert video gamer and enjoyed Marvel Comics. Most of all he loved being with his family at home and vacationing in Cancun. He is survived by his wife, Tina; three children, Carolena Summers, Crystal Jefferson, and Campbell Jefferson all of Prairie Island; five grandchildren, Aurora, Chayton, Mihaleigha, Kaelena and Odette. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leon Owen. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, August 30, and continue until the time of the service on Tuesday. Masks will be required for all events. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Edward W. Jefferson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Food whets Staghead Gastropub owner's appetite for art
-
Your Question Answered: What Delta variant symptoms should I watch out for?
-
Your weekly planner: Get a taste of history and wine
-
Column: An ounce of prevention -- the fourth COVID-19 surge
-
Meet Freya Nelson, intern for United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
75°F
Clear
88°F / 63°F
10 PM
74°F
11 PM
72°F
12 AM
71°F
1 AM
70°F
2 AM
70°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.