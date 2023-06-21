June 24, 1931 - March 27, 2023

RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edna Wood, 91, Bay City, Wis., died Monday, March 27, in Comforts of Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Wis. Burial will be in Bay City Cemetery.

Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider of Ellsworth.

