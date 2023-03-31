Edna Marie Wood

Edna Marie (Johnson) Wood, age 91 of Bay City died peacefully on March 27, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. Edna was the daughter of Walter and Hilma (Setter) Johnson. She was born on June 24, 1931 in Red Wing.
Edna grew up on the family farm near Hwy K and KK in Trenton Township. Her family attended Bethel Covenant Church.
She married Carl John Wood on October 21, 1950. This union blessed them with seven children. The family moved around to various places in the area over the years.
After retirement, Carl and Edna settled down in Bay City. They were very active in the Bay City Senior center and were once Grand Marshals for the Bay City Days parade.
Edna was a great baker. She was famous for her buns and caramel rolls. She was a major contributor to the Senior Center bake sales and has won blue ribbons at the Pierce County Fair.
Most of all, Edna loved her grand and great- grandchildren. She was very proud of every one of them and never missed an opportunity to brag about them or ask what they were doing.
Edna is survived by her children: Rebecca (Mike), Craig, Timothy, Teresa, Thomas and Steven (Kelly), 24 grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Wayne; and grandsons, David, Brandon and Jeremey along with her parents and six siblings.
A Service will be on June 24, 2023. More details to come...
Arrangements entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-273-4421
