Edla Marie Bodelson, 95, of Red Wing, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Lake City Care Center. She was born May 2, 1927, in Red Wing, to Gilbert and Frances (Martinson) Erickson. She grew up in Goodhue and graduated from Goodhue High School in 1945. She went on to attend St. Olaf College, where she received a degree in Physical Education. She taught for one year, prior to marrying Donald Bodelson on July 1, 1950. In 1952, they partnered with, Donald Larson, and started the Bodelson-Larson Funeral Home in St. Paul Park, now known as the Kok Funeral Home, which they operated until 1960. They then moved to Red Wing, purchasing the Edstrom and Swanson Funeral Homes, which they combined and operated as the Bodelson Funeral Home. In 1986, they sold the business to the Mahn Family. Edla dedicated her life to helping run the funeral home—though she herself was not a licensed director, she helped in almost all aspects of funeral service, and helped serve and care for her community. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Leo C. Peterson American Legion Auxiliary, was a volunteer for the Goodhue County Historical Society and enjoyed her weekly golf game at Mississippi National Golf Links. She dearly loved her grandchildren, and was well-known and enjoyed by so many members of the Red Wing community.
She is survived by her children, Vaughn (Joan) Bodelson of Maplewood, Gary of Minneapolis, Linda Kommerstad of Farmington and Sue (Craig) Strom of Red Wing; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Gloria Pettersen of Madison, Wisc.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald on July 2, 2002; a sister, Anita Blake and a son-in-law, Bryan Kommerstad.
A private family service is being held and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
