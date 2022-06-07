Earl William Stumpf, 91, of Red Wing, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 3, 1931, in Hay Creek Township, to Ernest and Alma (Holst) Stumpf. On June 6, 1953, he was united in marriage to Lois Ersland and they made their home in Red Wing. Earl was employed by SB Foot Tanning for 42 years. In 1959, they moved to the Hay Creek area where Earl also farmed. Earl was a man with a great sense of humor, wit and was always friendly. He loved to fish, do woodworking, read and he and Lois enjoyed many years of square dancing together. He is survived by his wife, Lois of Red Wing; 3 daughters, Kathy (Mike) Sierakowski of Stillwater, KayLee (Joel) Eichelberger of Lake City and Kim (Alan) Oeltjen of Welch and 7 grandchildren, Lauren, Melissa, Reid, Isaac, Ashley, Rachel and Samuel. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 3 sisters. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Pastor Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lands Lutheran Church Cemetery, Zumbrota. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Earl W. Stumpf
