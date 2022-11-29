Dwight Wells

Dwight Mitchell Wells, 70, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Rochester. He was born February 19, 1952 in Red Wing to Wallace Wells, Sr. and Gertrude Madeline Wells. He attended Red Wing Central High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He went on to serve in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge, he indulged in his love of travel. A bit of a rolling stone, he never stayed in one place too long before moving on to his next destination. He also enjoyed drawing and building and collecting model cars. He was funny, and loved to joke and laugh with his family. He was always up for spending time outdoors or going for a quick drive.
Dwight was proud of his military service and Dakota heritage. He loved his family and encouraged them in Dakota traditions. Dwight was full of wisdom, offering advice to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his son, Isaiah (Jacqueline Funmaker) Hanna; nieces and nephews, Wayne Wells, Alex Wells, Jon Wells, Sheila Wells, Rosalind Walker, Madeline Wells, Kathrine Wells, Scott Wells, Lynn St. Cyr and Cerina St. Cyr; many grandchildren, grand nieces and nephews; siblings, Ray Owen, Cliff Owen, and Duane Owen; significant other, Joanne Small.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Karen DeFoe, Art Owen, Wallace Wells, Jr., Clayton Wells, Randy Wells, Brenda Owen-Milano, and Linda Owen; niece and nephew, Erik and Erika Wells, and his parents.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. and continue until the time of the service on Thursday. Burial will be at the Prairie Island Community Cemetery. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
