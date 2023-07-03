Dwight Eugene Gustafson, Jr., (“DJ” or “Gus”) 83, of Red Wing, died on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Valentines Assisted Living in Red Wing. The cause of his death was a brain legion not fully identified. He was born in Chicago, IL on September 24, 1939 to Dwight and Josephine (Plachy) Gustafson. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1957, and attended St. Olaf College, receiving a B.A. in Chemistry. Dwight married fellow “Ole,” Dianne Thompson, on September 2, 1960. They lived in Bloomington, where Dwight worked for Multi Foods International, before moving to Red Wing in 1966 and working for Red Wing Service Co. Dianne passed away in 2002. Dwight met Arlene Stromback in a grief group and they married November 8, 2003. After retiring, he “worked” at his short game at Mississippi National Golf Links, golfing every day in the summer, often hitting his age or better. He always had a puzzle in progress, enjoyed fishing, loved food, and could lead anyone on the dancefloor. He was impish, often made up new words, and chuckled with mirth at bad-dad jokes.
He is survived by wife, Arlene; four children, Anne Elizabeth Hansen of Robbinsdale, MN; Kari Berit Gustafson (John Chamberlain) of Enger, Norway, Steven Dwight Augustus of Randolph, VT, and David Erik Gustafson of Randolph Center, VT; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one sister, Dolores; and Arlene’s sons Steve (Mary) Stromback of Red Wing and Mark Stromback of Minneapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dianne; and brother, Robert Gustafson.
Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Mike Zaske officiating. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be shared with the caregivers who cared for Dwight during his final days.
