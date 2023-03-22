Dwayne T. Howe

Dwayne ‘Dewey’ Thomas Howe, age 85, lifelong resident of Red Wing, MN, passed away March 20th, 2023 at his home in Red Wing surrounded by his loving family after some lingering illnesses. Dewey was born on December 24, 1937 in Red Wing; to Helen H (Lemke) and Thomas E. Howe. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from Central High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Navy in 1955 until being honorably discharged in 1957. He was stationed at Kodiak Island, Alaska. He returned home and attended Dunwoody Institute and worked at Central Research Labs in Red Wing. He married Sally Ann Erickson at Lake City on October 10, 1959 at First Lutheran Church. He purchased Carlson’s Bar and owned and operated Dewey’s Bar and Grill for many years. He later purchased the building next door and started Grandpa’s Brass Rail. He sold the latter bar to Liberty’s and had been in the bar and food business for 28 years. He then went to work at Prairie Island Nuclear Plant for twenty years. Although he retired, he worked part time at Mississippi National Golf Links. Upon fully retiring, the couple traveled to many U.S. states and other countries to play different golf courses; usually four or five a week! They also enjoyed being spectators at some major golf tournaments through their travels. They spent 15 years in Arizona for the winter. Some of their favorite vacations were Bermuda, Hawaii, the Bahamas, and Banff. They met some of their Canadian friends at St. George, Utah, and Palm Springs for golf and get togethers.
For over fifty years, they enjoyed golfing at Telemark in Cable, Wisconsin, as well as Hayward, Door County, and Mackinaw Island, Michigan during the summers. They also enjoyed boating and going on the St. Croix River with other boaters. He had a collection of sport cars and loved trap and skeet shooting. They dearly loved their six dogs and walking with them.
He was a former member of the Red Wing Golf Club, Mississippi National Golf Club, and ‘snow bird’ members of the Los Lagos Golf Club in Arizona. He was a member of the Red Wing Elks Lodge #845, sixty-one-year, life member in fact, and the Red Wing American Legion Post for thirty-three years.
He is survived by his wife Sally Ann ‘Sal’ of sixty-four years; brother Berlyn, sisters-in-law Sandra (Dale) Lemmerman, Susan (Paul) Trcka; special nieces Fran (Dwight) Young, Alexa (Joseph) Connor, Sydni Fryer (Nate Ross); special nephew Michael P. Henry, special great nieces Lindsay Bechel, Kaitlen (Blake) Johnson, special great nephews Sam (Camilla) Henry, Isaiah Henry; special great-great nephews Austin Bechel, Logan Bechel, Landyn Montgomery, Brodyn Johnson, Brookstyn Johnson, Easton Henry; special great-great niece Angelina Henry; and other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law Vicky Howe, Marilyn Erickson.
The family will be having a private burial at Trenton Cemetery in Hager City, WI at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the River Bluffs Humane Society in Red Wing, Leukemia Society, or the donor’s choice.
Special thank you to the great staff at Mayo Campus Red Wing and Rochester as well as St. Croix Hospice. An extra special thank you to our wonderful loving relatives, friends, and neighbors that supported us and helped us say goodbye to Dewey. God bless all of you!
Funeral and cremation services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-273-4421
