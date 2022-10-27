Oct. 23, 1942 - Oct. 24, 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. - Dwala A. Smail, 80, Wausau, Wis., died Monday, Oct. 24, in Mountain Terrace under the care of Interim Hospice.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkinson’s research.
Arrangements by Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.